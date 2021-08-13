Denton County issued a press release Friday to remind residents the county has not issued a face mask mandate. Below is the release from the county:
“The city of Denton, not Denton County, passed an unenforceable ordinance on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, requiring the development and implementation of a Health and Safety Policy to include requiring mask wearing in City of Denton buildings, commercial enterprises within the city limits, and all pre-k through 12th grade public schools and child care centers regardless of vaccination status.
“The city of Denton’s actions are not in compliance with the governor’s order. To be clear, Denton County has never adopted a mask mandate. The Governor’s Order GA-38 on July 29, 2021 states: ‘No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering.’
“Denton County has always stressed the importance of vaccinations and continues to do so. Our Denton County Public Health has provided more than 404,000 COVID-19 vaccines, continues to provide free vaccines in weekly clinics, and continues to recommend all individuals follow CDC guidelines. To schedule a vaccine appointment, go to the www.dentoncounty.gov.”
