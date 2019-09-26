FM crash 9-29-19

A PT Cruiser was flipped upside down after it collided with a Toyota. There were no injuries.

Police and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one car landing upside down in east Flower Mound on Thursday morning.

Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department said there were no injuries and nobody was transported to the hospital.

Jennings said the crash occurred at the intersection of Garden Ridge Boulevard and Pintail Place.

Jennings said one lane of southbound Garden Ridge had come to a stop, and a PT Cruiser in that lane darted out into another lane. He said when that happened, an oncoming car, a Toyota, couldn’t stop quickly enough and clipped it and caused the Cruiser to turn over.

Jennings said medics arrived on scene since the occupant in the Toyota is pregnant.  

Jennings said the driver of the Cruiser was cited for turning left when it’s not safe.

