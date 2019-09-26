Police and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one car landing upside down in east Flower Mound on Thursday morning.
Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department said there were no injuries and nobody was transported to the hospital.
Jennings said the crash occurred at the intersection of Garden Ridge Boulevard and Pintail Place.
Jennings said one lane of southbound Garden Ridge had come to a stop, and a PT Cruiser in that lane darted out into another lane. He said when that happened, an oncoming car, a Toyota, couldn’t stop quickly enough and clipped it and caused the Cruiser to turn over.
Jennings said medics arrived on scene since the occupant in the Toyota is pregnant.
Jennings said the driver of the Cruiser was cited for turning left when it’s not safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.