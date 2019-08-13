FM house fire

A house fire was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Lockesley Drive in Flower Mound.

 Courtesy of Thomas Mullenix

Flower Mound firefighters battled two fires over the weekend, but no people were injured in either one. 

According to Emergency Management Specialist Brandon Barth, the first fire occurred on around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Lockesley Drive near the Flower Mound Cemetery. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials know that it started in the laundry room and spread to the attic.

The fire, in combination with the heat of the morning, warranted a second alarm, which required all six Flower Mound fire stations to respond to the scene, as well as an apparatus from the Lewisville Fire Department. 

Firefighters of Roanoke, Grapevine and Highland Village were needed to fill in at the stations while all the other firefighters were stationed at the scene.

Fire cruisers monitored the scene until 2:15 p.m., but the house still received major damage from both the impact of the fire and the water to put it out, Barth said.

The second fire was more minor, occurring around 11 p.m. Sunday night, the 3600 block of Burlington Drive in the Wellington subdivision.

Barth said the homeowner found the fire in a closet of a bedroom and immediately shut the door to the bedroom. He said that turned out to be essential to containing the fire and trapping oxygen from spreading, before calling 911.

As it was minor, only Flower Mound stations were at the scene, with cruisers remaining until 2:30 a.m. to address the moderate damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

