The North Texas Fair and Rodeo has opened a new event at this year’s fair: the No Limits Stock Show for adults and youth with special needs, hosted by the First Bank livestock barns and sponsored by RDO Equipment.
The show takes place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and is part of the annual fair and rodeo that lasts until Aug. 24.
The Denton-based event is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of western heritage. The mission of the NTFR is to support Youth, Agriculture and Community.
Special needs individuals face many physical and emotional challenges, and this experience will give them the opportunity to do something they may never have had the chance to do otherwise. With the help of their assigned volunteer(s), participants will be able to show a sheep, goat, pig, dog, rabbit or mini horse.
All of the participants will learn how to groom and care for their animals before the show with the help of their volunteer(s), and then exhibit it in the show ring. All of the participants will receive a medal of honor, an event T-shirt, and a picture in front of the champion’s backdrop.
This event came from a group of Denton County 4-H members who recognized a need for activities catered to youth and adults with disabilities and special needs in the North Texas area.
Registration is now open for participants and for youth and adult volunteers. Paperwork for all of those positions may be found at ntfair.com and is due by Aug. 15to the North Texas Fair Office.
