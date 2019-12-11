The North Central Texas College Foundation is now accepting nominations for two awards that will be presented at the annual NCTC Foundation Gala in February.
The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of North Central Texas College by the NCTC Foundation.
This award was established over 20 years ago in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the class of 1926, its first graduating class ever. Hemphill went on to distinguish himself in the fields of both higher education and public health.
“The distinguished alumni award is the highest form of tribute given by our NCTC Foundation to graduates and former students who have achieved distinction in their chosen field and have shown exceptional leadership qualities,” said Debbie Sharp, vice chancellor of external affairs for NCTC.
The NCTC Foundation has also established the Ed Wright Community Service Award to recognize individuals, organizations and/or businesses for meritorious service to the college and/or the community. The association endeavors to recognize individuals, organizations and/or businesses that have made a difference at the college and in the community by giving of their time and resources over an extended period of time.
“As a public community college, we believe it is certainly fitting to recognize individuals, organizations or businesses for meritorious service to the college or the community,” Sharp said. “That is what our annual community service award is all about – showing our appreciation to those who have made a significantly positive difference at the college and in the community by giving of their time and resources.”
Nomination forms can be filled out at awards.nctc.edu.
This year’s NCTC Foundation Starlite Gala will be held on Feb. 21 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
