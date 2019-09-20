Winning the Fight! (WTF) for Stompin Stigma 5K race and 1-mile fun run will take place Saturday at Forestwood Middle School, 2810 Morriss Road.
Registration on race day opens at 8 a.m. The 5K race starts at 9 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
Registration is $30 through Thursday at ($15 for students, teachers, military and first responders). Race day registration is $40/$20. Overall winners and age group medals will be awarded along with raffle prizes.
Residents are asked to put a team together in honor of someone in recovery, still struggling or that they have lost.
Pre-race packet pick-up will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jesse James Fit on Friday at 1001 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 1200 in Flower Mound.
Register at:
https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=132826
Winning the Fight, a local nonprofit, was started by Kathy O’Keefe and her husband, Ben, after their son, Brett O’Keefe, died on March 20, 2010 from an accidental drug overdose.
After his death, Kathy felt that it was placed on her heart to work with families who were dealing with substance use. While they couldn’t save Brett, they could help others.
WTF-Winning the Fight! provides drug education, support and necessary resources to families that suffer from the disease of addiction. For more information or to donate, visit WTF-WinningTheFight.org or call 972-467-7704.
