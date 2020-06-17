Local nonprofit organizations are receiving a helping hand thanks to Denton County, United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA).
All three organizations are working together to provide and distribute critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to Denton County nonprofits to help keep their employees, volunteers and clients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 225,000 surgical masks will be provided to approximately 50 nonprofit organizations across Denton County, along with gloves and hand sanitizer that was donated by Mary Kay as needed. DCTA is delivering the surgical masks to local nonprofits to help them as they continue to assist Denton County residents.
“Denton County is appreciative of the Denton County Transportation Authority’s offer to help in the distribution of personal protection equipment (PPE) to our Denton County non-profits as they work to meet the needs of our residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the availability of much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) that many of our local non-profit organizations need to safeguard clients, staff and volunteers,” Raymond Suarez, DCTA CEO said. “At DCTA, our top priority is safety, and I’m proud of our agency’s partnership with the United Way and Denton County to source and deliver critical PPE to improve how our community responds to this pandemic.”
Denton County Emergency Services is coordinating the procurement of PPE with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Relief funds for area nonprofits. The United Way of Denton County collected a list of PPE needs to ensure safe operations in the delivery of nonprofit services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Keeping our Denton County nonprofits safe with the proper equipment is critical as we continue to grapple with the ripple effect of this pandemic,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County president and CEO. “DCTA and Denton County are filling a huge void for nonprofits who are working at capacity with no room in the budget for effective PPE to keep workers, volunteers, and clients safe as Denton County continues to reopen.”
“DCTA did not hesitate to commit their staff’s time and energy at a time when the needs across Denton County have increased,” Eads said. “The county and these two entities are working together in a cohesive manner to address those needs quickly and efficiently.”
For more information on how you can help United Way of Denton County, visit unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19-resources. To learn more about Denton County’s efforts are helping residents during COVID-19, visit dentoncounty.gov.
