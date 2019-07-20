Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound, a ResponsiveEd public charter school, broke ground on its high school building and held a public celebration on the morning of Friday at 4901 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound.
Before the dirt was ceremoniously turned, Headmaster Brinton Smith along with Superintendent Mike Terry addressed the crowd of students, parents, school and district staff, construction personnel, and state and local officials. A delegate from State Rep. Tan Parker’s office, Jack Martin, spoke about the great education options in North Texas, and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Alysse Harrison welcomed the new school to the community.
“We are excited to begin this school year in our new kindergarten - eighth-grade facility and are looking forward to the completion of the high school building by the start of next school year,” Smith said. “Our families have been anticipating this move from our Parker Square location and it’s finally here.”
When the 34,000 square foot high school building opens in 2020, it will accompany the 42,000-square-foot elementary-middle school facility and house nearly 900 students altogether.
Founders Classical Academies are tuition-free public charter schools that take an approach to education characterized by traditional liberal arts and sciences with an orientation towards truth, beauty, and goodness that aims to cultivate wise and virtuous citizens, according to a release.
