The new expectation for The River Walk at Central Park is that its first restaurant should be open in early 2020.
During Monday’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos provided a brief update on The River Walk, specifically the much-anticipated restaurant row. The River Walk is a 158-acre mixed-use project being led by Centurion American and is located north of Cross Timbers Road, west of Morriss Road and east of Long Prairie Road.
Stathatos said the town has approved and issued a finish-out permit for one restaurant.
“The first restaurant, according to the developer, will be finished in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020,” Stathatos said. “And then after that it will be a rolling opening, if you will, for the other spaces.”
According to town documents that restaurant is Primo’s River Walk, an 8,229-square-foot restaurant located in building 3 at 4120 River Walk Drive. Documents also indicate that the town has approved, but not issued, a finish-out permit for Scout, an 8,164-square-foot restaurant located at 4110 River Walk Drive in building 2.
Bobby Dollak, director of the DFW region at G&A McAdams engineering firm, said after the meeting that other components of The River Walk should come on board in 2020 as well.
Dollak said the final punch list items are being complete for the chapel and the reception hall and that both should be open in early 2020.
He said the plans have been approved for the farmers market and the splash pad and that a pre-construction meeting should take place in early 2020.
Dollak said there have been adjustments made to the amphitheater plans, and those will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Town Council at the first of the year. If approved the amphitheater should be complete by the summer.
Meanwhile construction is about to begin on the promenade, Dollak said. The Home2Suites hotel is expected to break ground soon, Dollak said.
Lakeside Tower
Stathatos also provided an update on the Lakeside Tower, a 16-story, 54-unit residential tower located at Lakeside DFW and developed by Realty Capital.
Stathatos said there had been delays in the tower but that it should be open in the next couple of months.
“According to the developer they will have a full (certificate of occupancy) for Lakeside Tower by the end of February,” Stathatos said. “I think that’s very realistic.”
