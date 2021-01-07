The River Walk at Central Park, a 158-acre mixed-use development located between FM 2499 and Morriss Road north of FM 1171, will be home to 21,000 square feet of restaurant space with openings planned to begin in March, according to a press release.
Primo’s and Sfereco will be the first restaurants to open at River Walk, followed by gaming destination Scout. An upscale cocktail bar and a lively Asian outpost will follow later this year. The restaurants, predominantly operated by Refined Hospitality Concepts, will offer area diners a wide array of dining and entertainment choices.
“We are excited to bring a wide variety of dining options to our neighbors in Flower Mound,” said Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall. “The upscale neighborhood and friendly community are perfect for the food and fun we hope to share.”
Following the openings of Primo’s and Sfereco in March, the openings of the other concepts are planned during the coming quarter.
It was also announced Thursday that The River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall venues will host an Open House for prospective planners, vendors, brides, grooms and other members of the events industry from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 17.
The Open House will have vendors that provide everything you need to plan an event, including Catering by Michaelene, HD Catering, AM Linens, Pyrotex, Miranda Longoria Photography, Ruthi Hutson Cakes and more. Attendees can check out the vendors and what they have to offer, as well as the venue, which opened in late December.
“We’re thrilled to host attendees at our beautiful, brand-new venue,” River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall General Manager Michael Hallford said. “This will be the first time members of the public have a chance to walk through the chapel and events hall and envision their events in the space.”
Attendees who book their event at River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall during the Open House will be able to select one of two special packages as a bonus for signing up.
To register for the free event, located at 4040 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound, go to eventbrite.com/e/open-house-tickets-135895289469.
For more information, visit riverwalkdfwevents.com. Follow the River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall Facebook page and Instagram account at @RiverWalkDFWEvents.
