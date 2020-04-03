Local authorities say they are taking an education approach when it comes to enforcing Denton County’s stay-at-home order.
Per executive orders from the national, state and county levels, social distancing is required to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Denton County’s order, which the Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to extend through 11:59 p.m. April 7, allows essential activities and essential businesses but prohibits social gatherings, closes playgrounds and more.
The county’s order also allows local law enforcement to write tickets and even make arrests for violations.
So far it hasn’t come to that, local officials said.
Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department said officers have not issued any citations for violations.
“There’s been a lot of informing and educating the public,” Jennings said.
Jennings said if complaints about noncompliance are brought to the police department’s attention then officers will talk with the business or group to remind them of the order.
“Other than a few calls of kids playing in the parks, on playground equipment or on golf courses we have been very fortunate with how our residence have dealt with this situation,” Jennings said, adding that any instances of noncompliance have been resolved quickly.
The number of calls FMPD has received regarding noncompliance was not available.
Officials in Highland Village said they have also taken the education approach.
“We seek to educate and inform to encourage voluntary compliance before considering other options,” said Laurie Mullens, city spokeswoman.
Mullens said no citations have been issued for violations, but there have been 10 verbal warnings. Mullens said the city has received 17 calls about noncompliance as of Friday.
One resident emailed the city Monday, saying she has noticed multiple violations, such as teens playing basketball, as well as a house party with a large number of guests.
City officials said overall the residents are in compliance.
“As in any situation, there are some that are not following the mandate,” Mullens said. “The city continues to provide information to our residents through all our communication channels and methods to educate and inform them of directives in the mandate.”
Mullens said parks, HOA recreational facilities and neighborhoods are the areas that have had the most gatherings.
