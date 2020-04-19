Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Denton County on Sunday.  

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 593 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 248 of those now recovered.

“The low number of cases DCPH is reporting this Saturday and Sunday are likely due to a database update slowing our receipt of new cases, along with little backlog of cases for DCPH to report,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH.  “We anticipate any positive cases not provided to us from Saturday through early this next week will be promptly added after the update, which may result in higher numbers later this week.”

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. 

The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17. 

Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Denton County numbers 4-19
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

