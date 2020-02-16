Twin Coves Park
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound will host an open house for Twin Coves Park, 5001 Wichita Trail, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29.

During the open house, the public is welcome to tour the four different styles of fully-furnished cabins, enjoy hot dogs and refreshments, make individual trail mix, s’more kits, and a bird feeder station, and place future reservations at Twin Coves. Park gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for free entry.

The park includes 19 furnished cabins and 22 RV slips, in addition to a variety of other amenities including a small craft launch boat ramp, kayak rentals, playground, picnic area and more.

Find more information about Twin Coves Park here.

