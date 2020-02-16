The town of Flower Mound will host an open house for Twin Coves Park, 5001 Wichita Trail, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29.
During the open house, the public is welcome to tour the four different styles of fully-furnished cabins, enjoy hot dogs and refreshments, make individual trail mix, s’more kits, and a bird feeder station, and place future reservations at Twin Coves. Park gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for free entry.
The park includes 19 furnished cabins and 22 RV slips, in addition to a variety of other amenities including a small craft launch boat ramp, kayak rentals, playground, picnic area and more.
Find more information about Twin Coves Park here.
