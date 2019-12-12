On a cool Monday evening, a mother walks into the Flower Mound Senior Center for some holiday help.
She’s led by a volunteer to a row of toys where she can take her time picking out the perfect gift for her child. Free of charge, free of judgment.
It’s the new version of the Santa Cops program, run by the Flower Mound Police Department and the Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
In the past, the community would donate toys to the program, and officers and volunteers would load them up and deliver them to the homes of the children whose parents couldn’t afford to buy them many gifts.
But last year FMPD changed its format. Now, toys for children ages 0-12 are put on a shelf inside a room at the senior center so that parents can find a gift themselves.
Children ages 13-18 use the gift cards donated by the community and head to Target, accompanied by officers and volunteers, to pick out what they want.
Officer Justin Buck, who started Santa Cops in Flower Mound, said this concept works much better.
“This really gets the parents involved,” Buck said. “Instead of us giving the families the items we think they wanted, the parents can get the exact items they want.”
As always, Santa Cops receives referrals from schools, churches, etc. to compile its list of families that can use some assistance and then interviews the family to verify the need.
When a parent has both younger and older children, volunteers coordinate so that the parent is shopping for the younger child while the officer takes the older child to the store.
The toy collection began Nov. 6. The gifts were available and the trips to Target began Saturday and ends Thursday.
At the senior center, parents can get five toys for each child, plus a few smaller items and a stuffed animal. They can have the items wrapped there or take them home to wrap.
“Some parents will say it’s from Santa, and some will say it’s from mom and dad,” Buck said.
Most of the items in the center were donated this year.
Buck said there are leftover toys from past years that are put on the shelf as well. Those that have an expiration date, such as Play-Doh, are packed up and given to other charitable organizations.
The center also includes donated items from the animal services division that can be given to families with pets.
Volunteers said taking the older children to the store not only ensures they get what they want but it also helps build relationships.
“They get to interact with the officers at Target, and that’s been one of our goals,” said Doug Graves, a longtime member of the alumni association. “In the past they would get to see the officers for maybe five or 10 minutes when they drop off gifts at the house. But this way they get to see them for about an hour. They leave with them a little timid, but when they come back they’re chatter boxes.”
Buck said that relationship is important at this age.
“That’s when they start building lasting impressions of law enforcement,” Buck said. “They get to see that we’re not just about giving tickets.”
He said it also helps shine a light on the volunteers.
“In the past, the volunteers weren’t at the forefront,” Buck said. “Now, the families can see the volunteers.”
Doug and Clare Brown volunteer for the program each year. Doug Brown said he enjoys seeing how much the program helps those in need. He recalled a girl who was in tears because she didn’t think she was going to have a Christmas.
“Between rent and food there wasn’t any extra money,” he said. “There’s a lot more of that around here than most people know about.”
