Despite a pandemic that has seen sales tax revenue fall in the last few months, Flower Mound isn’t proposing a tax rate increase to make up for it.
The Town Council held a public hearing Monday for the proposed budget and tax rate, which is set for $0.4365 per $100 valuation. The budget and tax rate will be adopted Sept. 21.
Debra Wallace, the town’s deputy town manager and chief financial officer, said the tax rate is the fifth lowest among the town’s other 14 comparison cities, and it’s below the average rate among those cities of $0.48378.
The town’s no new-revenue tax rate is $0.426512 per $100 valuation. The no new-revenue tax rate is the rate that would provide the same amount of taxes if applied to the same properties taxed in both years.
Later in the week Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos, who is working on his last Flower Mound budget as he has accepted a job as the city manager in Bedford beginning in September, said the town never considered raising the tax rate to make up for lost revenue from the pandemic.
“We always go into it thinking, ‘how can we maintain or reduce the rate?’” Stathatos said after the meeting. “We never think, ‘how much should we raise it?’ When you look at the rate and the amount of services we give to the residents it’s a pretty good deal.”
In July Wallace told the council the town is projected to receive $3.1 million in less revenue because of the pandemic, but she said the town had identified $3.7 million in savings.
But the pandemic has had an impact in other areas. There will not be any raises given to the town staff this year, and Stathatos said that’s because of the pandemic.
“A lot of residents have been furloughed or have had wages cut,” Stathatos said. “We have town employees who have been furloughed. It would be difficult to offer raises when people are furloughed.”
The pandemic has also caused the town to halt issuing any new general fund debt for capital improvement projects and starting new programs.
Another impact the pandemic has had on the town’s budget is revenue for a cultural arts center. The state had offered the town $5 million to go toward a possible center. But the state has mandated a 25-percent reduction in all line items, meaning the town will get $3.7 million.
“That’s going to either force us to reduce the scope or consider another revenue source,” Stathatos said. “My guess is they will reduce the scope. But it will definitely impact this.”
Projects
The town has several projects planned for the 2020-21 fiscal year including street projects, where it expects to spend $1.6 million.
Among those is the design for intersection improvements at FM 2499 and FM 3040, as well as wrapping up the Rippy Road improvements from Waketon Road to FM 2499. There is also an ongoing expense to identify ADA projects as well as to improve sidewalks and trails to make them ADA compliant.
The town is proposing $900,000 in signal projects at Garden Ridge Boulevard and Forest Vista Drive; and FM 1171 and Canyon Falls Boulevard.
Street reconstruction
Approximately $3.6 million is proposed for street reconstruction projects. Among those is Colonial Drive from Whitney Lane to Homestead Drive; Edgefield Trail from Wood Creek Drive to Timber Valley Drive; and Wood Creek Circle from Wood Creek Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac.
The town will also conduct a pavement analysis to determine which streets need to be reconstructed in the future and in what order.
Parks
Approximately $4 million is planned for parks projects.
Among the expenses is $50,000 for a tennis center feasibility study. The town is also budgeting $2.7 million for Peters Colony Park.
Heritage Park improvements will begin and will include an outdoor fitness system, security lighting and shade at the playground and fitness equipment.
Others include a playground replacement at Grand Park.
The town is budgeting $100,000 for the master planning of the Town Lake property, which is located at FM 3040 and FM 1171.
