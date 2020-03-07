Developers for Flower Mound's next mixed-use project touted its open space during Thursday night's Parks Board meeting.
But board members questioned how open it really is.
Silveron Park is a 48-acre development proposed to be located on the Graham tract, at the southeast intersection of FM 2499 and Lakeside Village Parkway, just west of the Lakeside Village project and south of The Point development.
Project leaders said plans have been in the works for about 18 months. Thursday was the first time a governing body was set to vote on the project.
Plans call for 34,700 square feet of retail, 23,000 square feet of restaurants, 170,000 square feet of offices, 85,000 square feet of medical offices, 502 multifamily units, 8-foot trails and 18.8 acres of open space.
As presented Silveron Park would have multiple parks within the development. Each one would have different amenities such as a disc golf course, a dog park, a playground and a natural play area. Some parks would be left natural while others would be more maintained.
But the layout of the open space concerned board members. So much so that the board tabled a vote to recommend park land dedication and park fee requirements for the project.
Board Members Rick Kenyon and Andrew Cummings said they were concerned about the layout since the commercial and multifamily buildings would be closer to FM 2499 and the parks would be behind them.
“There's no encouragement, in my opinion, for people … to come visit those areas,” Kenyon said. “I'd like to see more green space in the middle. You drive by this right now and what you're going to see are parking lots and buildings.”
Kenyon also said while the parks are being described as public, residents may feel uncomfortable using them since they're hidden behind buildings.
“Yeah you can get there, but it's a lot of work,” Kenyon said.
Randi Rivera, director of planning and entitlement for development firm McAdams, defended the layout. She said there's only 600 feet of depth to work with from FM 2499 to Corps of Engineers property.
“We don't want our residents and people driving on FM 2499 to see the multifamily right up on the street,” Rivera said. “Those had to go back 300 feet. The idea was to get people inside the development where they feel safer to walk, they can have more experiences and be comfortable with their families and have those experiences in a wide variety of choices.”
Cummings said he was concerned with some of the amenities, such as the dog park, which is proposed to be located on a drainage area.
“I'm not sure if a dog park on a drainage basin is a compatible use,” Cummings said.
The developers expect to bring plans back to the board in April. The Planning and Zoning Commission would vote on a site plan after that.
