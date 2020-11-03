Incumbent Tan Parker has a sizable lead over Leslie Peeler in the race for State Representative, District 63 through early voting numbers.
Parker, a Republican, has received 67,512 votes (67.1 percent) to Peeler’s 33,163 (32.9 percent).
Incumbent Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, leads Republican Kronda Thimesch in the race for State Representative District 65. Beckley has 37,425 votes 51.8 percent) to Thimesch’s 34,786 (48.2 percent).
Republican incumbent Lynn Stucky (State Representative, District 64) leads Democrat Angela Brewer with 43,815 votes (57.8 percent).
In District 106, Republican incumbent Jared Patterson has 66,802 votes (57.9 percent) to Democrat Jennifer Skidonenko’s 48,539 (42.1 percent).
In the race for State Senator, District 12, incumbent Republican Jane Nelson has 189,384 votes (61.1 percent) to Democrat Shadi Zitoon’s 120,570 (38.9 percent).
