Ballot Box
File photo

Incumbent Tan Parker has a sizable lead over Leslie Peeler in the race for State Representative, District 63 through early voting numbers.

Parker, a Republican, has received 67,512 votes (67.1 percent) to Peeler’s 33,163 (32.9 percent).

Incumbent Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, leads Republican Kronda Thimesch in the race for State Representative District 65. Beckley has 37,425 votes 51.8 percent) to Thimesch’s 34,786 (48.2 percent).

Republican incumbent Lynn Stucky (State Representative, District 64) leads Democrat Angela Brewer with 43,815 votes (57.8 percent).

In District 106, Republican incumbent Jared Patterson has 66,802 votes (57.9 percent) to Democrat Jennifer Skidonenko’s 48,539 (42.1 percent).

In the race for State Senator, District 12, incumbent Republican Jane Nelson has 189,384 votes (61.1 percent) to Democrat Shadi Zitoon’s 120,570 (38.9 percent).

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments