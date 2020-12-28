Monday, State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) re-filed legislation to continue his fight to protect responsible government spending, a press release stated.
“HB 910 seeks to limit the growth of state appropriations to protect Texas taxpayers for generations to come,” Parker said upon filing. “We must look to the future and always be proactive in preventing excessive taxpayer spending. Now, more than ever, especially as the state continues to overcome this time of economic difficulty, Texans expect that their state government live within its means, just as every individual does to make ends meet.”
Parker continued, "This bill will preserve our state's legacy of conservative discipline and budgetary restraint to protect future generations of taxpayers. Under Republican leadership, Texas’ state budgets have reflected this strong commitment, and in turn, have led to great prosperity and economic vibrancy for nearly three decades."
This bill is a direct reflection of several years of research, work and discussion with stakeholders on how we move Texas forward in the most prudent, fiscally responsible manner that also protects and honors the taxpayers, who shoulder the burden every day, the release stated.
Parker represents Texas House District 63, the southwestern portion of Denton County.
As a proven leader in the Texas Legislature, Representative Parker is focusing his efforts on promoting fiscally responsible government spending, property tax reform, and providing a robust education system, the release stated.
Parker will also continue his work and advocacy for the protection of children, medical freedom, combating human trafficking, and has previously been highly recognized for his legislative successes related to abuse prevention, ending teenage homelessness, and increasing public safety, it stated.
Parker serves as a member on the House Committees on Business & Industry, State Affairs, and House Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.