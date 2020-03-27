Delia Parker-Mims has launched Community Connect, a communication portal that links resources offered and needed in County Commissioner District 3 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The communication portal is powered by Facebook and organized through an interactive community discussion board. Community Connect will enable District 3 residents seeking resources to connect with community residents willing to provide resources, as well as other agencies and nonprofits, a press release stated.
“During this pandemic, I noticed that many people wanted to provide resources to their neighbors, yet there was no means for people to communicate with each other,” Parker-Mims said. Another problem she identified is that many of the resources being offered focus on cities north of Lake Lewisville. “I saw a need to provide a site to connect the community. I am excited to offer District 3 citizens a way to communicate with each other.
“My work as a community activist has shown me how important it is for citizens to receive help at stressful times in their lives – and this is definitely one of those times,” Parker-Mims said. “The communication portal is a simple concept, but it can fulfill a great need. It is not intended to replace any other communication portals but to work in conjunction with them.”
Community Connect offers visitors five areas in its Community Resources section: community resources, job openings, volunteer opportunities, items needed/items to share and support local business.
Site designer Katie Martinez stated, “I look forward to seeing neighbors get in touch with each other and build community.”
Said Parker-Mims, “While this pandemic is horrible, I am looking forward to seeing how we as a community step up and provide support for one another. This horrible event can bring out the greatness within us.”
The Facebook page can be located at facebook.com/Community-Connect-105495554419053/. The message board can be located atcommunityconnect.freeforums.net/.
Parker-Mims is a candidate for Denton County Commissioner 3 who wants to make Denton County safer and healthier for families, the release stated. Learn more about her at votedeliaparkermims.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.