Delia Parker-Mims has launched Community Connect, a communication portal that links resources offered and needed in County Commissioner District 3 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The communication portal is powered by Facebook and organized through an interactive community discussion board. Community Connect will enable District 3 residents seeking resources to connect with community residents willing to provide resources, as well as other agencies and nonprofits, a press release stated.

“During this pandemic, I noticed that many people wanted to provide resources to their neighbors, yet there was no means for people to communicate with each other,” Parker-Mims said. Another problem she identified is that many of the resources being offered focus on cities north of Lake Lewisville. “I saw a need to provide a site to connect the community. I am excited to offer District 3 citizens a way to communicate with each other.

“My work as a community activist has shown me how important it is for citizens to receive help at stressful times in their lives – and this is definitely one of those times,” Parker-Mims said. “The communication portal is a simple concept, but it can fulfill a great need. It is not intended to replace any other communication portals but to work in conjunction with them.”

Community Connect offers visitors five areas in its Community Resources section: community resources, job openings, volunteer opportunities, items needed/items to share and support local business.

Site designer Katie Martinez stated, “I look forward to seeing neighbors get in touch with each other and build community.”

Said Parker-Mims, “While this pandemic is horrible, I am looking forward to seeing how we as a community step up and provide support for one another. This horrible event can bring out the greatness within us.”

The Facebook page can be located at facebook.com/Community-Connect-105495554419053/. The message board can be located atcommunityconnect.freeforums.net/.

Parker-Mims is a candidate for Denton County Commissioner 3 who wants to make Denton County safer and healthier for families, the release stated. Learn more about her at votedeliaparkermims.com.

