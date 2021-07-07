District 63 State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) announced Wednesday that in 2022 he will run for the State Senate District 12 seat, which will be vacated by longtime Sen. Jane Nelson.
Nelson announced Monday she will not seek reelection after serving in the role for 28 years (10 terms).
“North Texas is a special place, with a long history of innovation, growth, opportunity, and prosperity that gives America and the world hope and confidence that the future will be better and brighter in the days to come and that the possibilities for our children and their children can truly be limitless,” Parker said in a video post Wednesday. “It will happen when we work together. The 12th District of the Texas Senate needs a strong Conservative with a proven record to keep the charge, and to help build that brighter future for all Texans.
“It’s about putting our families first, creating ways to make sure government works for the citizens, and upholding the values that have made Texas the beacon of opportunity, freedom, and independence across America and around the world,” he said.
Go to tanparker.com/endorse-tan for more information.
District 63 represents the southwestern portion of Denton County. Parker serves as vice chairman of the House Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services and as a member of the House Committee on Higher Education.
