Patriotic concert

Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra, directed by Esteban Rojas, the Chancel Choir of Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, directed by Karen Chraska, and the Voices of Flower Mound, directed by Arturo Ortega, will perform a patriotic concert.

The Voices of Flower Mound will host its annual patriotic concert, Celebrate America.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. June 27 at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road in Flower Mound.

Celebrate America features rousing arrangements of patriotic standards as well as moving new favorites that all ages will enjoy. The Voices of Flower Mound will be joined by the Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and the Flower Mound Symphony for an unparalleled musical experience.

The music director of the Voices of Flower Mound, Arturo Ortego, will share the podium with Karen Chraska, director of the Trietsch Chancel Choir, and Esteban Rojas, director of the Flower Mound Symphony, accompanied by pianist Paul Lees, and a talented ensemble of local musicians.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated and can be made at the concert.

The Voices of Flower Mound, now celebrating its 14th season, presents concerts every spring and fall and also appears at various community events throughout the year. In addition to these performances, the Voices of Flower Mound collaborates with the Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and the Flower Mound Symphony to stage annual Christmas concerts that have become a cherished local tradition.

For more information about the Voices of Flower Mound, visit VoicesOfFlowerMound.com.

