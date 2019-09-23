The Denton County Democratic Party announced that Leslie Peeler of Bartonville is running against Republican Tan Parker for the seat in Texas House of Representatives District 63.
Parker has held it since 2007, and Peeler believes it’s time for progress. “I will offer common-sense solutions to problems and bring a bias to act,” Peeler said.
Peeler is a former Republican who switched her party affiliation in 2014 due to what she perceives as the Republican Party’s lack of fiscal responsibility and dedication to solving important social issues, according to a press release.
Peeler listed three main issues she considers to very important to the citizens of District 63: education, environment and equality.
“I am interested in both higher education and secondary education,” Peeler said. “Until legislation passed this summer, Texas was ranked in the bottom half of all states in teacher pay. You want to attract the best teachers but also need to go beyond pay to retain them. You want to provide the best circumstances for our teachers so they’re able to provide our students with the best education.”
“Do they feel constrained by the curriculum? Do they feel physically safe in their classrooms?” Peeler said. “Many of these aspects intersect and as a result, influence the education our children receive.”
Peeler objects to Parker’s belief that states should not enact higher standards for the environment than the feds do, the release stated. “We should be enacting the best standards in the country. We only have one environment — I don’t want future generations asking why we didn’t do more,” she said.
“Equality is not just about protecting individuals, but also concerns larger groups, and encompasses immigration. Texas should take a lead in better immigration laws,” Peeler said. “Immigration is very personal. It affects not just certain individuals but their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors.”
Peeler has resided in Bartonville for five years, and in Denton County for over 10 years. She is an executive in IBM’s Cognitive Process Transformation group where she applies IBM’s investments to improve efficiency and effectiveness for its financial services clients.
Prior to her employment at IBM, Peeler spent eight years at Fannie Mae and was there during the housing crisis. During that crisis, she led the division responsible for helping families avoid foreclosure and increasing neighborhood stability by setting Fannie Mae’s portfolio strategies and overseeing the actions of many banks.
“My time at Fannie Mae was very fulfilling as families were relying on us for positive outcomes,” Peeler said. “I gained much experience working with varying governmental entities such as the U.S. Treasury down to city governments and with advocacy groups around the country, along with mortgage and title companies to accomplish that goal.”
Peeler is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration and policy at American University in Washington, D.C. remotely. Peeler believes it will provide her with an increased understanding of how to navigate the government and build coalitions to get important things done more efficiently.
Her husband Jim runs family businesses and does volunteer work in the community. The Peelers have two children — James, 19, who attends North Texas Community College and is aiming for a career in journalism, and Tessa, 17, who is a Guyer High School student — and three dogs.
For more information about Leslie Peeler’s candidacy, visit lesliepeeler.com.
The Denton County Democratic Party has the goal of promoting Democratic ideals and values within our communities through grassroots organization and education, the release stated.
