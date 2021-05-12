Flower Mound Town Councilman Jim Pierson has resigned from the council.
Mayor Steve Dixon announced during Wednesday's meeting that the council had received an email from Pierson stating he was tendering his resignation effective immediately.
Dixon said he thanked Pierson for his service.
Pierson was elected to Place 1 in 2019.
Pierson was not at Wednesday's meeting. Reasons were not given for the resignation at Wednesday's meeting.
Town Attorney Bryn Meredith said the town can appoint a member to fill the vacant seat if the council member who resigned is in the final year of their term. That applies in this case since Pierson's term is set to expire in May of 2022.
Meredith said the council could also call a special election. But he said one thing to consider is that under the Texas Constitution, Pierson will continue to serve until his replacement is sworn in.
"The effect of that will be if you call a special election any supermajority vote that occurs that comes before council he will count as a 'no' vote due to his absence," Meredith said, "which will require a unanimous vote for every supermajority vote for zoning cases or supermajority vote for the comprehensive plan."
Meredith also said the special election would have to take place within 120 days of the vacancy. That means it couldn't take place in November, so the town would have to pay for the entire election rather than splitting the cost with Denton and Tarrant counties for a November election.
Meredith said if someone is appointed to the seat, that person will only serve until May when the seat is up for election.
Dixon said that during his time on the council there have been two instances where a seat was filled by appointment. He said the council took applications, interviewed the candidates and selected the new council member. In 2012 the council voted to appoint Jean Levenick to Place 5 to fill a vacant seat. In 2015 the council appointed Mark Wise to fill Place 1.
Though not legally required, the council will place an item on Monday's council agenda to officially accept Pierson's resignation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.