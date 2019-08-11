Flower Mound is getting closer to starting work on Canyon Falls Park.
During a recent Parks Board meeting, Fred Walters with Mesa Design group updated board members on what the plan is for the 10.8-acre park.
Walters said he hopes to have construction documents complete by the end of September with bidding beginning in the fall. He said construction could possibly begin in November.
The park will be located east of Stonecrest Road and south of Autumn Leaf Court.
The park will feature a basketball court, fitness area, restroom, a splash pad and a playground. There will also be a trail system, including concrete and soft trails to connect the park to the existing neighborhoods.
Walters highlighted the natural setting around Canyon Falls and how that will help enhance several of the park’s amenities, including the basketball court.
“Most basketball courts are on flat, wide-open ground with no trees around them,” Walters said. “So I think this is going to be a great playing experience amongst the trees in the park.”
He said the basketball court will not be lighted, so it will be for daytime use only.
Walters said with the topography that exists at the site there will be a variety of trail types.
The splash pad will be about 2,000 square feet and will feature a shade structure.
The playground will take on a woodland setting, featuring robinia wood, a fast-growing, dense hardwood. Walters said the lifespan for the product is 20 years. Turf will be used for the surface.
“(The project manager) has done a lot of work and a lot of study regarding some of the cognitive development and physical attributes regarding young children and their development,” Walters said. “He's worked really hard on the attributes of the layout and the apparatuses. So this is a really thoughtful park design.”
Walters said the fitness center will include a durable safety surface with likely eight pieces of varied equipment.
Several elements of the park, such as the signage and the pavilion pillars, will feature a stone appearance to match the look of Canyon Falls.
Board members asked about the lighting at the park since it will be located near homes.
Walters said there will be solar-powered lighting for the pavilion, and the restroom will have wall-pack lighting, both for security. He said the only area that will have significant lighting is in the parking lot and on a portion of the trail near the fitness area, both on the east side of the park along Stonecrest.
Walters said he projects the cost of the park to be between $2.1 million and $2.2 million.
Lakewood Park
The Town Council on Monday approved the purchase and installation of a pavilion at Lakewood Park, located at Stillwater Court and Crestfield Drive, as well as various playground replacements. Those include an area for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, as well as swings, benches and shade structures. The playground upgrade will take on an aeronautical theme. The pavilion will resemble an airport hangar.
Some residents have requested a basketball court – possibly a half-court – for the park in a future phase. The town plans to solicit input from surrounding neighbors to gauge their interest.
The project is expected to be complete in late November or early December.
