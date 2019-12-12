The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of the playground equipment for Kids Kastle at Unity Park from Play By Design, LLC.
Voters approved funds for the rebuild of Kids Kastle in November 2017. Kids Kastle closed to the public on Dec. 3 to begin the demolition of the existing playground. The community build dates are scheduled for March 23-26 and March 31-April 5.
Residents are encouraged to visit SpeakUpHV.com for all the details including how to sign up to help with the community build and sponsorship information.
City Manager Michael Leavitt informed residents of the pickup event for personalized tile, stones and fence pickets currently at Kids Kastle. The events will be held at Unity Park in front of K-9 Kastle on Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The council approved a resolution appointing the following residents to fill vacancies for unexpired terms on the Planning & Zoning Commission: Guy Skinner to Place 3, Dale Butler to Alternate Place 1 and Kevin McMahan to Alternate Place 2.
Also the first read of an ordinance was passed granting a conditional use permit for an amusement arcade to be located in The Shops at Highland Village. The council also approved the final plat for the Tequesta subdivision, which is located on approximately 2.713 acres on Highland Village Road.
The subdivision will be maintained by an HOA and consist of 11 lots and a detention pond area.
A resolution was passed awarding and authorizing the contract with Reynolds Asphalt & Construction Company for Phase 2 of the Street Improvements Project.
The streets included in this project are Oak Forest Drive, Winding Creek Drive, Canyon Creek Drive, Dickinson Drive, E. Whittier Street, Baird Circle and Donna Circle. The street improvement project was approved and funded by voters in the November 2017 bond election.
