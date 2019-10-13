When Doug Reim isn’t overseeing the Highland Village Police Department, he’s likely busy being involved in several worthwhile causes. Below, Reim talks about the TXFallenPD Tribute Event as well as his involvement with Special Olympics Texas.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. I went to Franklin Elementary, Sacred Heart, Sabish Jr. High, L.P. Goodrich High School—and my senior year moved to a small community north of Green Bay where I finished high school at Oconto Falls High School.
I have bachelor’s degree from Springfield College, Massachusetts, and master’s degree from Sam Houston State University.
How did you become interested in law enforcement?
My father became a police officer when I was in third grade, so I was literally enveloped in that world when I used to watch him put on his bullet proof vest and uniform before leaving the house for work. I truly envisioned saving the world from bad guys—and making a positive difference! The Air Force had influence also as I served as both a security police specialist and as a special agent.
Is there a call you’ve gone on that you’ll always remember?
Too many of them! Both great ones and not so good ones.
What’s the key to keeping communities safe?
Relationships, partnerships, being approachable, and being highly visible – and staying tight with the local reporters! LOL!
What do people need to know about the upcoming TXFallenPD Tribute Event?
That words can never describe the loss of a law enforcement officer – one who gave the ultimate sacrifice while trying to make our world a better place. This is our 12th year and the people, businesses, and organizations in and around Highland Village are truly amazing! Over $200K has been raised over these past years for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. The event memorializes and pays tribute to the Texas Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty over the past year – by bringing our communities and law enforcement together to honor them and their families. It is strength, unity and honor. In fact, honor is what we have on the front of our Memorial T-Shirts, and the back lists the names of the officers killed in the line of duty in 2018. We sell the T-shirts for $20 for short sleeve and $30 for long sleeve with the funds going directly to the Fallen Officer Fund. You can purchase a T-Shirt at the event this year or at the Highland Village Police department.
This year’s event is Oct. 19, and will again be held at The Shops of Highland Village. It is a full day of community interaction and events for all ages. There is a 5K run/walk, a bike race, a giant Touch-a-Truck featuring two helicopters, a kids zone, vendors and live entertainment. Officers from agencies across the state come to participate in the tribute with a police bike race and a police obstacle course. We also have an online auction that runs from Oct. 13 until 3 p.m. Oct. 20 with great items like concert tickets, coolers, autographed memorabilia and tickets to a Rangers game at the new Globe Life Field. It has and always means a lot seeing the support at that event. To find more information, go to TXFallenPD.com.
In what ways have you volunteered for Special Olympics Texas?
I first started in uniform, and as a chief of police during the annual Summer Olympics games which were being held at the University Texas Arlington (UTA). My wife works in the optical world and her company provided eyeglasses to special needs people after eye examinations. I volunteered at the station where color blindness was checked. Since then, the previous city and department got heavily involved in education and various unity programs to enhance interaction between special needs kids and others. As a department, we sold T-shirts and held an annual golf tournament. Since then, I have been a member of the Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) President’s Advisory Committee (PAC), active on the Law Enforcement Torch Run Committee (LETR) and currently on the Executive Board of Directors for SOTX. I want to mention that Texas law enforcement officers raise over $1.2 million each year for SOTX!
Why is Special Olympics important to you?
It’s the smiles, the genuine happiness of the athletes! Their competitive spirit to succeed, but in a second would give that up to help another athlete. Special Olympic athletes are truly inspirational … and if you don’t believe me, let me take you to an event to listen to them.
Please tell us about the annual Steaks and Stetson event.
Steak and Stetson is a fundraiser for SOTX athletes in the North Region of Texas. For the last three years, I have chaired this amazing event, which has been held in the month of September, however, for its fourth year we moved the event to April 4, 2020, but kept the Circle R Ranch for our festivities. I will continue to chair the event along with one of our honorary chairs, State Rep. Tan Parker and another co-chair, Flower Mound’s Police Chief Andy Kancel. Our committee is comprised of mostly husband and wife teams who genuinely care about our communities. I hope this article generates interest for similarly minded and driven people who might want to get involved. If you are connected to any professional sports, whom our athletes look up to so much, we would love to meet with you! As all one-time charity events, we succeed with the generosity of businesses and attendees who with their donations of not only cash, but items for our silent and live auctions. This community event will again be held at the Circle R Ranch, Flower Mound. It truly is a night to bring community members together and recognizing some of our amazing Special Olympics Athletes from the North Region. It costs about $150 to sponsor an athlete for an entire year and coincidentally, each seat is only $150! Please don’t hesitate to contact me at dreim@highlandvillage.org for additional information.
What else have you been involved with over the years?
I currently serve as an executive board member, Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) and served on the SOTX President’s Advisory Council prior. Over the past three years, I have been the chairman for a local Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) event that has raised over $170K, but more importantly, the awareness of special needs people in our communities. I am a Rotarian with the Highland Village Rotary and maintain memberships in the International Chiefs of Police (IACP), the Committee Chair for SOTX within the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), and the current president of North Texas Police Chiefs Association (NTPCA).
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I like hiking, biking and riding Harleys.
What’s your favorite police TV show?
“CHIPs” – being a cop ... on a motorcycle … and getting paid! WOW!
Favorite musical artist?
Johnny Cash
