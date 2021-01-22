Flower Mound police responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:42 a.m. Friday at Verizon Wireless located at 5891 Long Prairie Road.
Upon arrival, officers learned a single shot had been fired into an exterior wall of the store by a male suspect during a robbery. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was described by witnesses as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, heavyset, and was wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black mask and gray clothes at the time of the incident. The suspect fled the scene, traveling southbound on Long Prairie Road in a blue Mercury sedan with tinted windows.
This is an active investigation and more information will be shared when available.
