Flower Mound Police have been able to link Tuesday’s homicide investigation of 18-year-old Matthew Thane with evidence found at the residence of a 23-year-old man from Pleasanton, California, according to a press release.
Early in the investigation, police were led to an acquaintance of the victim, who he met through online gaming. Wednesday, detectives examined the acquaintance’s cell phone data and discovered he traveled from Pleasanton to Flower Mound and then back to his home in California, all within a 72-hour timeframe.
Flower Mound detectives then contacted the Pleasanton Police Department to assist with the investigation and sent two detectives to help. Once detectives were able to get a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, the Flower Mound detectives and Pleasanton Police attempted to contact the suspect to serve the warrant late Wednesday night. It is believed the suspect took his own life as police were attempting to get the suspect to exit the residence.
The suspect’s identity and official cause of death is pending the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau release and may not be known for several days.
Flower Mound investigators will release additional information pending the analysis of evidence and once they have confirmed the decedent from California as the person who murdered Matthew Thane, the release stated. The case is still under investigation.
