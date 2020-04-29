Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center, (W2W), has been awarded a $2,000 grant from United Way of Denton County (North Texas Cares) Grant Award supporting the efforts faced during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
With stay at home orders in place and family needs increasing, W2W met the demand with diapers, formula and other essential necessities. This grant allocates the purchase of additional diapers and formula to continue meeting the needs of the community.
When awarding the grant, The United Way of Denton County family thanked W2W for going above and beyond to respond to the increased needs experienced by residents of the county.
Ramona Davis, CEO of W2W, said, “We are thankful to be one of the 15 organizations receiving funds from the North Texas Cares Grant. These funds will go a long way to support the families in the county during this challenging time.”
For over 30 years, W2W has been serving North Texas by providing resources, education, and unconditional love in order to empower individuals to make wise life choices which ultimately impact the world. Go to friendsofdentonprc.org for more information.
