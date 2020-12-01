The Flower Mound Fire Department is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on The Flower Mound during the afternoon of either Dec. 3, 4, 7 or 8.
The prescribed burn is being done in conjunction with The Mound Foundation to remove the invasive plant species and to allow the natural prairie grass and wildflowers to thrive as spring approaches, the town stated in a release. During this burn, the entire Mound will be burned and should take a few hours. The prescribed burn will also help reduce the fuel load and help in mitigating any uncontrolled wildland fires in this area.
Flower Mound Fire personnel are working to notify neighboring residents and businesses to The Flower Mound by going door-to-door.
During the prescribed burn, the Flower Mound Fire Department will have numerous firefighting apparatus and firefighters stationed throughout the neighborhood out of an overabundance of caution. Smoke is expected to remain light during this burn; however, anyone with health concerns is encouraged to remain indoors with the windows closed.
Residents in the surrounding area of The Flower Mound may contact the town before, or during, this prescribed burn should they require assistance on the non-emergency line at 972-539-0525.
