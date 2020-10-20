Drug Take Back Day in Flower Mound
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Not sure what to do with your expired or unused medication? The Flower Mound Police Department encourages residents to round it up and bring it to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at both Marcus (5707 Morriss Road) and Flower Mound (3411 Peters Colony Road) high schools.

Officers will be standing by in the parking lot of each school accepting over-the-counter or prescription medication for disposal. Needles, syringes and EpiPens will not be collected on Saturday.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments