Not sure what to do with your expired or unused medication? The Flower Mound Police Department encourages residents to round it up and bring it to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at both Marcus (5707 Morriss Road) and Flower Mound (3411 Peters Colony Road) high schools.
Officers will be standing by in the parking lot of each school accepting over-the-counter or prescription medication for disposal. Needles, syringes and EpiPens will not be collected on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.