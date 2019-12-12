Monday was the last day to file for a place on the ballot for the Republican and Democratic primaries, which will take place March 3, 2020.
Winners from the primaries who have an opponent from the other party will face off in the general election Nov. 3.
Among the local races will be the battle for Denton County sheriff. Incumbent Tracy Murphree, a Republican, filed for re-election as he completes his first four-year term. He will face Republican challengers Brian “Wilkie” Wilkinson and Dugan Broomfield.
In the race for Denton County Constable, Precinct 4, incumbent Tim Burch will face Danny Fletcher in the Republican primary. Precinct 4 includes Flower Mound and Double Oak.
In Precinct 3, which includes Highland Village, Jeri Rodriguez and Dan Rochelle will face off in the Republican primary for constable. They are vying for the position held by Jerry Raburn, who is retiring.
Precincts 3 and 4 did not draw Democratic candidates for constable.
Incumbent Bobbie Mitchell did not draw a Republican challenger for County Commissioner, Precinct 3. But she will face Democrat Delia Parker-Mims in the general election.
In Precinct 1, which covers areas north of Flower Mound and Lewisville, incumbent Hugh Coleman will face Ryan Williams in the Republican primary. Sandy Swan, a Democrat, will face the winner in the general election.
In the race for county chairman, incumbents Jayne Howell, a Republican, and Anjelita Cadena, a Democrat, filed for re-election. Democrat Ira Bershad filed to run as well.
At the state level, longtime Republican Senator Jane Nelson filed for re-election in District 12. She doesn’t have a Republican opponent, but Randy Daniels and Shadi Zitoon will square off in the Democratic primary.
Republican Tan Parker filed for re-election for State Representative, District 63. He didn’t draw a Republican opponent but will face Democrat Leslie Peeler in November.
In the race for State Board of Education, District 14, incumbent Sue Melton-Malone will run unopposed on the Republican side. Greg Alvord will run unopposed as a Democrat.
State Senate and State Board of Education seats are four-year terms, but because of redistricting in 2021 all seats will be up for election in 2022. Those elected in 2022 will draw for two-year or four-year initial terms.
Among the federal races, incumbent Congressman Michael C. Burgess of Denton will face Jason Mrochek of Frisco and Jack Wyman of Denton in the Republican Primary for U.S. Representative District 26.
In the Democratic Primary, Neil Durrance of Denton, Carol H. Iannuzzi of Lewisville and Mat Pruneda of Denton will square off.
Incumbent John Cornyn will face Virgil Bierschwale, Dwayne Stovall and Mark Yancey in the Republican Primary for U.S. Senator. In the Democratic Primary, 12 candidates have filed – Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda K. Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Hugo Harris, Mary “MJ” Hegar, Sema Hernandez, D.R. Hunter, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Royce West.
