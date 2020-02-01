Members of the Flower Mound Seniors in Motion love their senior center.
So much so that they don’t want transportation to be an obstacle in getting there.
Now it doesn’t have to be.
During the annual Elite Chef competition Thursday, leaders of Flower Mound Seniors in Motion (SIM) announced a new program that will make it less expensive for senior center members to use public transportation to get to the center.
Mary Kay Walker, with the Seniors in Motion Auxiliary (SIMA), said the program is a joint effort between SIMA, the town staff and Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma.
“When I first retired and started going to the senior center people were talking about how big of an issue transportation was,” Walker said.
Under the program, Seniors in Motion members who use the SPAN, the public transportation company the town contracts with, to get to the center.
Currently, the town picks up 80 percent of the costs when a resident uses SPAN, meaning the seniors pay $5 each way.
Under the program, SIMA would reimburse the senior 80 percent of that cost ($4 each way), giving the senior a one-way trip for $1. This would be available for qualifying seniors for six one-way trips a week.
Walker said that would at least allow seniors to attend the center on the three days meals are provided.
“That way they have all their needs met,” Walker said.
Jaime Jaco-Cooper, senior center manager, said seniors who want to participate would need to fill out an application and provide financial information since the program is income-based.
Once approved by the senior center staff, SIMA would send a reimbursement check to the rider at the end of the month.
Walker said SIMA had thought about ways to address transportation for years, but funding the new center pushed transportation issue to the backburner.
Sharma said last spring a SIM member reached out to the Town Council about finding ways to help seniors who need transportation to the center. Sharma said he and members of the town staff began brainstorming ideas.
“I didn’t think the town needed to spend money on this, and when we thought about a volunteer program we had to consider the liability,” Sharma said.
He said this program is a win-win because it doesn’t cost the town money and it uses an existing service.
“The time is right to do this,” Walker said.
Walker said she envisions this program to be long term and sustainable.
“I’m sure it will be,” Walker said. “It’s definitely something money wise that we’d be able to handle.”
Walker, who was recently appointed to the town’s Transportation Commission, said this is just the first step in addressing senior transportation in Flower Mound.
“This is just a small part of what it needs to be,” Walker said.
Jaco-Cooper, senior center manager, said the program is starting out small, but the plan is to expand it.
“Right now, that will be the scope of it,” Jaco-Cooper said. “But we hope to expand it to more people. The first six months of data will tell us how much this is needed. After that we may look for grants and to partner with businesses.”
The program launches Saturday.
