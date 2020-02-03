Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Flower Mound residents are invited to a special public input meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Rd., to discuss the cultural arts feasibility study and provide further input on the need for cultural arts facilities in Flower Mound.

Over the last several months, consulting group Webb Management Services has been conducting a feasibility study to explore the need for a cultural arts center in and for the community.

During the Feb. 20 meeting, consultants will review their planning process, share ideas and themes that have emerged from their research, and invite questions and comments from attendees.

The meeting will be broadcast on FMTV, and streamed live on the town’s website at flower-mound.com/fmtv.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments