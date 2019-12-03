Heritage Park pond
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

In January, two Flower Mound ponds will have some new occupants. 

As part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking Program, 375 rainbow trout will go into the Heritage Park pond (600 Spinks Road) and 1,250 rainbow trout will go into Rheudasil Park pond (2401 Lake Forest Blvd).

Both ponds will be stocked on Jan. 8. For fishing license requirements, regulations, and trout fishing tips, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website

