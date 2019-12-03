In January, two Flower Mound ponds will have some new occupants.
As part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking Program, 375 rainbow trout will go into the Heritage Park pond (600 Spinks Road) and 1,250 rainbow trout will go into Rheudasil Park pond (2401 Lake Forest Blvd).
Both ponds will be stocked on Jan. 8. For fishing license requirements, regulations, and trout fishing tips, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.