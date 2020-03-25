As many residents are spending their free time spring cleaning, the town of Flower Mound is reminding them to remove their trash and recycling items properly.
All waste must be bagged or in the trash containers to ensure the safety of Republic Services employees. Since many people are staying at home, the amount of debris at the curb is increasing and delaying Republic’s routes.
Officials said recycling contamination increased by 20 percent last week.
Visit recyclingsimplified.com for information on what can and can’t be recycled. If you have additional recycling questions, call 972-539-SERV (7378).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.