As many residents are spending their free time spring cleaning, the town of Flower Mound is reminding them to remove their trash and recycling items properly.

All waste must be bagged or in the trash containers to ensure the safety of Republic Services employees. Since many people are staying at home, the amount of debris at the curb is increasing and delaying Republic’s routes.

Officials said recycling contamination increased by 20 percent last week.

Visit recyclingsimplified.com for information on what can and can’t be recycled. If you have additional recycling questions, call 972-539-SERV (7378).

