The public is invited to share suggestions telling the full story about slavery in Denton County.
In 2018, the Denton County Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee unanimously voted to keep the Confederate Memorial at its current location on the Denton downtown Square and add historical context to tell the complete story about slavery.
Residents can share their ideas for a proposed sculpture or other artistic element, a historical statement etched in stone and information for kiosks to be installed on the Courthouse-on-the-Square lawn.
The Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Art Committee is hosting a listening tour at the following times, dates and locations:
- Nov. 4, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Stephen E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM 424 in Cross Roads
- Nov. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lewisville – Precinct 3 Government Center at 400 N. Valley Parkway in Lewisville
- Nov. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center at 1300 Wilson St. in Denton
- Dec. 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Courthouse at 6400 Canyon Falls in Flower Mound
Guests will have three minutes each to share ideas to the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Art Committee, which will take all suggestions into consideration in making a final proposal to the Denton County Commissioners Court. Those who cannot attend the meetings are invited to submit suggestions to artcommittee@dentoncounty.com.
Information about the committees and the memorial is available at https://confederatememorial.dentoncounty.gov/.
