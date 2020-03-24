Great American Takeout Day
In honor of Great American Takeout Day, the town of Flower Mound has created a guide of local restaurants and the services they are currently offering.

The list is located at flower-mound.com/restaurants and can also be found be visiting flower-mound.com/covid19 and clicking the tab labeled "Restaurant Directory." The town encourages residents while supporting the local restaurants to remember to practice social distancing as much as possible.

