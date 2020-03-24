In honor of Great American Takeout Day, the town of Flower Mound has created a guide of local restaurants and the services they are currently offering.
The list is located at flower-mound.com/restaurants and can also be found be visiting flower-mound.com/covid19 and clicking the tab labeled "Restaurant Directory." The town encourages residents while supporting the local restaurants to remember to practice social distancing as much as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.