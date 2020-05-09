For the last week, restaurants have been able to open their dining areas to the public after being limited to curbside or delivery service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, restaurants and stores were allowed to have customers inside the building starting May 1.
Many of the restaurant owners and managers took advantage, but they said it wasn’t the boom in business they were hoping for.
Bill Bayne, who co-owns Fish City Grill in Flower Mound and other North Texas locations with his wife Lovett, said business has been a little slow since reopening the dining area.
“On May 1 we were slow, then Saturday we were a little busier and Sunday we were a little busier,” Bayne said. “I think people are still a little skittish to get out. But this weekend with Mother’s Day will be interesting.”
Odette Leon, general manager of Mio Nonno Trattoria, said her restaurant has experienced the same thing.
“We have been slower than we expected,” Leon said. “We’re seeing that customers are now being dispersed between curbside and dining, but we haven’t seen an increase.”
Restaurants have had to adhere to several guidelines such as limiting capacity to 25 percent and having tables at least 6 feet apart.
But some said that hasn’t made much difference.
Robert Pjetrovic of Alforno’s Italian Kitchen said his restaurant hasn’t even approached 25 percent capacity yet. As of Friday he said five tables at the most have been used, and the restaurant has around 40 tables.
“A lot of people are still afraid to get out,” Pjetrovic said. “But we’re still offering pick-up, so it hasn’t been too bad.”
Restaurant leaders say they are prepared for the safety measures that are in place for having the dining area open.
As mandated, condiments are removed from the tables, menus must be thrown away after used one time and hand sanitizer is plentiful. Employees wear masks and gloves.
Other efforts include sanitizing the credit card and the pen used to sign the bill.
Bayne said his company sets a timer so that every 20 minutes employees change out their gloves and wash their hands. There is also an employee on staff whose sole job is to sanitize all touch points in the restaurant.
“Everything we’re required to do we’re happy to do,” Bayne said. “We want to be as proactive as we can to keep our customers feeling safe.”
So while it appears it may take some time for customers to feel comfortable enough to dine in, restaurant owners and managers said they’ll continue offering curbside service, too.
“We’re still excited to take care of our customers who have supported us,” Leon said. “Even if we’re on a smaller scale, this is still better than not being able to take care of our guests.”
