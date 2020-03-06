Three restaurants have been issued permits for their upcoming locations on restaurant row, as part of the River Walk at Central Park development:
Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge will feature a variety of Tex-Mex dishes with authentic ingredients, as well as healthier options. The restaurant will occupy Building 3 within the River Walk.
Scout, a dining, drinking, and adult gaming hub, will occupy Building 2. There is a Scout located within the Statler Hotel in Dallas, and features pool tables, foosball, ping pong tables, bowling lanes and live music. Details have not been released on what amenities will be coming in the Flower Mound location.
Tillman’s will occupy Building 1 on Restaurant Row and will feature a modern spin on comfort food and Texas tradition.
Outside restaurant row, the town issued finish out permits for River Walk Dental, located at 4271 Esplanade Place and Mac & Z Playhouse and Café, 4281 Esplanade, No. 100, which will be a children’s indoor play facility.
The River Walk Chapel is set to open to the public this spring. The chapel seats 190 people. Near the chapel is the Water Works Hall, a customizable event space with room for up to 250 guests. The area has an onsite catering kitchen and a private men’s and women’s lounge.
No opening dates have been announced at this time.
“The town will continue to provide additional information when available from Centurion American,” the town stated in a press release.
