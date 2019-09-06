Road closure

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place this weekend. To safely complete the operation, closures will be separated into two phases.

The following closures will occur from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday:

  • Full closure of southbound SH 121/FM 2499 off-ramp to eastbound I-635. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.
  • Full closure of southbound SH 121/FM 2499 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.
  • Full closure of northbound SH 121 at I-635. Traffic will detour to I-635, then Royal Lane.
  • Full closure of westbound SH 114 off-ramp to northbound SH 121. Traffic will detour to Main Street, then Royal Lane.
  • Full closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to southbound SH 121. Traffic will detour to Bass Pro Drive.

View a detour map here.

 

The following closures will take place from 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 7 to 6 a.m. on Monday, September 9:

  • Full closure of northbound SH 121 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.
  • Full closure of southbound SH 121/FM 2499 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.

View a detour map here.

Also, beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday all traffic on eastbound SH 114/ northbound SH 121 at I-635 will be detoured to Freeport Parkway until 6 a.m. on Monday. View a detour map here.

All closures will allow crews to demolish the old southbound SH 121 off-ramp to I-635 bridge.

For more information, visit the DFW Connector website.

