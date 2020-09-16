NorthGate Constructors will be switching traffic on Bass Pro Drive beginning at 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday as part of the I-635/SH 121 interchange project.
This will put Bass Pro Drive into its final configuration from SH 26 to SH 121. Following the completion of this traffic switch, east and westbound traffic will have three lanes accessible in both directions. To safely complete this traffic switch, the following closures will be in place:
Full closure on east and westbound Bass Pro Drive from SH 26 to Enchanted Way.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to SH 26 then to the southbound SH 121 frontage road.
Westbound traffic will be detoured to the northbound SH 121 frontage road, then to the U-turn turnaround at Sandy Lake Road.
Additional closures will be in place nightly to complete this traffic switch. Drivers are encouraged to visit dfwconnector.com for complete details.
Drivers should plan accordingly during this work and add extra time to their commute. Additional nightly closures will take place this weekend across the project. More traffic switches are scheduled to take place at various areas of the project in the upcoming weeks and months, so please visit the website to sign up for email or text alerts to stay up-to-date on all information. All construction work is dependent on weather conditions.
The $371 million I-635/SH 121 Interchange project will increase capacity and connectivity between I-635, SH 121, SH 26 and FM 2499. The improvements were included in the original $1.6 billion DFW Connector project, but funds were not available at that time to deliver the entire scope. These improvements are now funded as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which aims at improving congested corridors across the state.
For information about construction of the DFW Connector, including all current and upcoming lane closures, visit dfwconnector.com, or call the toll-free hotline at 877-411-4212. The DFW Connector can also be found on Twitter (@DFWConnector) and Facebook (DFW Connector Project).
For information about the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, visit texasclearlanes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.