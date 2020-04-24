Celina road closure

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place over the course of this weekend:

* Full closure of southbound FM 2499 from Grapevine Mills Blvd. to SH 121 (beginning at 8 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday)

* Full closure of northbound SH 121, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to the northbound SH 121 frontage road. (Beginning  at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday)

* Full closure of southbound International Parkway, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street. (beginning 8 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday)

Multiple traffic switches will occur this weekend at the following times:

* Full closure of the southbound SH 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive. (beginning at 8 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday)

* Full closure on eastbound and westbound Bass Pro Drive (beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday)

To find detour maps and more information, visit dfwconnector.com.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments