As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday:
- Full closure of northbound SH 121/FM 2499 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.
- Full closure of southbound SH 121 at FM 2499 and Grapevine Mills Parkway. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.
- Full closure of southbound SH 121/FM 2499 off-ramp to eastbound I-635. See detour map.
- Full closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound SH 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Dr.
- Full closure on Bass Pro Dr. from SH 26 SH 121. See detour map.
Once northbound SH 121 has reopened, crews will close down the frontage road on northbound SH 121, north of Bass Pro Drive to prepare for the traffic switch.
The frontage road is expected to close around 1 p.m. on Sunday and remain closed until 6 a.m. on Monday. See detour map.
All closures will allow crews to continue the Bass Pro Drive bridge demolition. For more information, visit the DFW Connector website.
