Road closure

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday:

* Full closure of northbound SH 121/FM 2499 at Bass Pro Dr. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.

* Full closure of southbound SH 121 at FM 2499 and Grapevine Mills Pkwy. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.

* Full closure of southbound SH 121/FM 2499 off-ramp to eastbound I-635. See detour map to Main Street.

* Full closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound SH 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Dr.

* Full closure on Bass Pro Dr. from SH 26 SH 121. See detour map.

These closures will allow crews to open the new eastbound Bass Pro Dr. bridge over SH 121 and safely begin the demolition process of the westbound Bass Pro Dr. bridge.

To learn the latest information, visit the DFW Connector project websiteFacebook, or Twitter. There, drivers can see upcoming lane closures and project timeline.

