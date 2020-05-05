Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the next phase of reopenings for Texas. They include:
*Nail salons, hair salons, tanning salons and barber shops will be allowed to reopen Friday with restrictions. These restrictions include one customer per stylist, appropriate social distancing, and an appointment-only system to avoid groups of people waiting together. Abbott is also strongly recommending masks for stylists and customers.
*Gyms and exercise facilities: will be allowed to reopen May 18 at 25 percent capacity. These businesses will also have restrictions including closed showers and locker room facilities, wearing gloves that cover the whole hand, social distancing, and disinfecting equipment after each use. Any outside equipment (such as a yoga mat) must be disinfected before and after use as well.
*Non-essential manufacturing: and other offices will be able to reopen May 18 to the greater of the following: five employees or 25 percent of their workforce, provided social distancing can be maintained.
*Bars: Abbott reported guidelines are still being worked out for these businesses.
*Visiting beaches, lakes and rivers: Visitors must maintain social distancing with those outside of their household and have no more than five people in a group unless the group are all from the same household.
*Weddings, funerals, memorials or burials may now take place with the same restrictions as religious services for seating, and receptions must follow the current restaurant regulations.
*Testing news: In the past two weeks, more testing has occurred statewide than any time period prior to that. Testing will continue to expand in the weeks ahead. The current percentage of positive tests is 4.65 percent and continues to drop. Texas recovery figures have now outnumbered active cases for the past four consecutive days and hospitalizations continue to remain around 10 percent of those who have tested positive. Abbott reaffirmed state health officials will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will reenact restrictions if there is a dramatic increase in confirmed cases.
