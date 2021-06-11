Adam Schiestel

Adam Schiestel

 Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council on Thursday appointed Adam Schiestel to serve on Place 1 for the remainder of its term.

Place 1 was vacated after Jim Pierson announced his resignation last month.

Schiestel, who has lived in Flower Mound for eight years, has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2019. He resigned from that position Friday. Before P&Z he served on the Transportation Commission from 2018-2019.

Schiestel is a software engineering manager for a national electric utility. He is a U.S. Army veteran and the president of the Waterford Park Estates homeowners association. He is married with three children attending LISD schools.

According to the town, the council received 13 applications for the Place 1 seat and interviewed seven candidates after six of them withdrew.

Place 1 will be up for election May 7, 2022.

Pierson was arrested June 4 and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was released from jail the same day.

Pierson was elected to Place 1 in 2019.

