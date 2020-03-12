The effects of the COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, pandemic continue to be felt across North Texas.
This comes after three coronavirus cases were confirmed in Frisco, followed by possible cases in other areas of the Metroplex.
Brent Wallace, chancellor at North Central Texas College, said Thursday that spring break for its students will be extended by a week. The spring semester will resume March 30, but classes will be provided online only from March 30 to April 4.
“NCTC emergency management and administration will continue to monitor the conditions around COVID-19 during this time period, and a future decision will be made as to when face-to-face instruction can resume,” said Brent Wallace, chancellor at North Central Texas College, which has several campuses including Corinth and Flower Mound.
The University of North Texas canceled in-person classes the week of March 16-22.
Texas Woman’s University has extended its spring break through March 22.
Lewisville ISD will be on spring break this coming week. LISD spokeswoman Amanda Brim said the district will inform families toward the end of spring break about any cancelations the week of March 23.
UNT, TWU, NCTC and LISD are asking students and staff who travel to country or region with a Level 2 or 3 CDC Travel Health Notice (China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan) to self-quarantine upon returning home for 14 days.
Tuesday, Collin County Health Care Services said three Frisco residents – a father, his wife and one of their four children – had confirmed cases of the disease.
The father, in his 30s, was believed to have been exposed to the virus during a business trip to California in late February, did not show any symptoms while flying home, and officials said he did not pose a risk to others who were on the same plane. Health officials confirmed that both of the family’s school-age children did not have symptoms and were not contagious at any time while they attended school.
Tuesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, a 77-year-old man. DCHHS stated the man is an out-of-state traveler with extensive travel history and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital.
By Wednesday two more presumptive cases in the county had been reported.
Tarrant County Public Health announced Tuesday there is one presumptive positive case. Officials said the person had traveled to Kentucky late February. They said the places the individual have been to have been identified, and the county is reaching out to people who may have been exposed.
Denton County Public Health is monitoring 26 individuals for the coronavirus, according to health officials.
Jennifer Rainey, public information officer for the health department, said these 26 residents have met the guidance for active monitoring based on their recent travels or their known exposure to someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Rainey said there have not been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Denton County.
Rainey said there is a distinction between active monitoring and self-monitoring. Active monitoring includes symptom screening and regular communication with DCPH.
Rainey said the department does not have a breakdown of what cities the active-monitored individuals live in.
In addition, Rainey said, there are likely others in the county who voluntarily decided to self-monitor or self-quarantine either because they traveled to a region with a known coronavirus outbreak or have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case.
“Self-monitoring allows for you to readily identify symptoms and self-isolate if symptoms develop,” Rainey said. “Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Should you develop symptoms and be concerned regarding exposure to COVID-19, DCPH encourages you to call your doctor before presenting to the office for testing, as this will allow the facility to prepare to minimize exposures.”
For more information about the coronavirus go to dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
