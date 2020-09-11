The search for Flower Mound’s next town manager begins.
Tuesday the Town Council approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to conduct a search for a new town manager.
Jimmy Stathatos’ last day was Friday, ending an eight-year run with Flower Mound. He is set to become Bedford’s city manager Monday.
Flower Mound will use the same firm to find Stathatos’ replacement as it did to find him in 2012.
The contract is for $24,900, however the Town Council could elect to add more services for additional charges.
Tommy Dalton, the town’s assistant town manager, said SGR will provide a variety of services, including development of the position profile in order to advertise the position; advertising and marketing, and communication with applicants and prospects; the initial screening and review; and briefing the council to facilitate the selection of semifinalists.
SGR’s work will also entail the evaluation of semifinalist candidates, council briefing to facilitate selection of finalists and evaluation of semifinalist candidates, a council briefing to facilitate selection of the finalists, evaluation of finalist candidates, the interview process and negotiations and the hiring process.
“The schedule is flexible in order to meet council expectations,” Dalton said. “But it could to take up to 12-15 weeks to complete the process.”
As far as the number of candidates that will be brought to the council, Dalton said it depends on the candidate pool, the vetting process and council expectations.
Meanwhile, Debra Wallace, the town’s deputy town manager and chief financial officer, has been named the interim town manager.
