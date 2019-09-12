Road closure

There will be lane closures along FM 2499, between West Windsor Drive and College Parkway from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The lane closures are needed for CoServ workers to install concrete poles along the roadway. During this time, there will also be a traffic switch for southbound FM 2499 to the inside northbound FM 2499 traffic lane to accommodate equipment needed for the installation.

